Mayville Cardinals
Cadon Hardesty

Mayville's Cadon Hardesty, left, and Brad Bushke, right, tackle Taylor Sarinski in the backfield of a recent defensive practice.

Coach: Scott Hilber, 2nd season (5-2)

Last season: The Cardinals finished 5-2 overall during the spring season as their only losses were to undefeated Omro and Lomira. It was also Hilber's first season with the Cardinals after spending the previous two as the defensive coordinator. 

He’s going to be missed: Zach Wiese was the team’s starting quarterback and was reliable, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns while running for 194 yards and three touchdowns. In his place is former receiver Adison Mittelstadt, who caught five passes for 62 yards last season. 

He’s back: Junior Blake Schraufnagel was a pleasant surprise for the Cardinals as he ran past defenses for 689 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 89 receiving yards. Defensively, he had 22 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and returned one of his four interceptions for a touchdown. Hilber said the team wasn't surprised with Schraufnagel's performance but knows teams won't take lightly this season. 

Mayville football 'light years ahead' for fall season months after spring season ended
