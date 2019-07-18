MAYVILLE -- Mayville dropped a lawsuit over 67 acres the city tried to annex.
The case, in Dodge County Circuit Court, was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice and without costs this week. The city sued Dawn Vick, an administrator in the Department of Administration who was overseeing boundary agreements.
Mayville accused Vick of improperly holding back Mayville’s plans to annex land on the city’s west side during the process the town of Williamstown was applying to be absorbed into the village of Kekoskee, land intended for development.
During that time, the Common Council approved annexing the land and sent the petitions to the state, but the state sent them back. Mayor Rob Boelk said dropping the lawsuit means the land will not be annexed. The land to be annexed was to the west of the city, where there is currently other development.
The state later approved the proposed boundary agreement, and Williamstown became Kekoskee, which has settled into its role as a much larger village surrounding Mayville. The city opposed the idea, over concerns with how it would affect Mayville's growth, and sued in Dodge County Circuit County.
A judge ruled in Mayville's favor in that case earlier this year, finding that state did not properly follow statutes when making the decision. The state appealed, and the case remains pending in the Wisconsin Appeals Court.
