 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayville High School graduation moves to Monday
0 comments

Mayville High School graduation moves to Monday

  • 0

Due to inclement weather on Sunday, the Mayville High School graduation ceremony was postponed.

The class of 2021 will graduate Monday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at Ray Dunn Field, 500 Clark St., Mayville.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News