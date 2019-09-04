A controversial expansion of the landfill outside Mayville will be going through after all.
According to documents obtained by the Daily Citizen, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved this summer a vertical expansion of the Glacier Ridge Landfill outside of the city of Mayville off County Highway V. According to Adam Hogan, a hydrogeologist with the DNR, the next step is for Advanced Disposal to submit a plan of operation for the department to review.
The landfill elevation will add about 102 feet to the landfill for a peak elevation of 1,212 feet above mean sea level. It would add 2.7 million cubic yards of waste to the facility, which currently has a capacity of 20.27 million cubic yards. By adding three years to the life of the site, the landfill is expected to have 10 years left in operation. Glacier Ridge serves 12 counties in Wisconsin.
Officials in the city of Mayville opposed the landfill due to concerns about how the expansion will impact the environment and the odor that comes from the facility. Advanced Disposal says it goes above and beyond to minimize the odor and environmental impact of the landfill. The city also believed it deserved more representation in the negotiations over the landfill. In May, Mayville and Advanced Disposal reached a settlement including an odor management plan and a potential revenue source for the city to treat the landfill’s leachate. Leachate is liquid that drains from the landfill.
The 100-foot expansion isn’t the only major change coming to the Glacier Ridge landfill. Plans are in place to set up a methane gas to energy facility at the landfill. General Manager Lonn Walter said construction is underway and the tentative time for completion is later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)