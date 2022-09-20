Mayville man fined for election fraud

JUNEAU — A 46-year-old Mayville man was fined $200 on Tuesday for illegally voting in 2020 for a write-in candidate for the Mayville mayor position.

Jed Dietenberger, who was on probation for a felony in 2020, entered a no contest plea on Tuesday as well to a charge of election fraud. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found Dietenberger guilty of the felony count.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dietenberger was aware he wasn’t allowed to vote in the U.S. presidential election in November 2020. However, in the spring election, Dietenberger allegedly cast a vote for a write-in candidate who was running for the seat of Mayville’s mayor.

Rob Boelk, who was the incumbent in the race, remained mayor. He stepped aside in 2022 when current Mayville Mayor John Guinn took over the role.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office was notified on May 6, 2021, by the Wisconsin Elections Commission that Dietenberger had voted in the 2020 spring election and presidential primary, held on April 7, 2020, while in Mayville.

Dietenberger had been convicted of a felony OWI charge in 2018. He was placed on probation for three years. According to the complaint, Dietenberger signed a voter registration form on April 7, 2020. At the top of the form, a box was checked that said the signer is not currently serving a sentence including incarceration, parole, probation or extended supervision for a felony conviction. Dietenberger’s identity was verified with a driver's license and utility bill.