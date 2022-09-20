 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mayville man fined for election fraud

  • 0

JUNEAU — A 46-year-old Mayville man was fined $200 on Tuesday for illegally voting in 2020 for a write-in candidate for the Mayville mayor position.

Jed Dietenberger, who was on probation for a felony in 2020, entered a no contest plea on Tuesday as well to a charge of election fraud. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found Dietenberger guilty of the felony count.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dietenberger was aware he wasn’t allowed to vote in the U.S. presidential election in November 2020. However, in the spring election, Dietenberger allegedly cast a vote for a write-in candidate who was running for the seat of Mayville’s mayor.

Jed Dietenberger

Dietenberger

Rob Boelk, who was the incumbent in the race, remained mayor. He stepped aside in 2022 when current Mayville Mayor John Guinn took over the role.

People are also reading…

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office was notified on May 6, 2021, by the Wisconsin Elections Commission that Dietenberger had voted in the 2020 spring election and presidential primary, held on April 7, 2020, while in Mayville.

Dietenberger had been convicted of a felony OWI charge in 2018. He was placed on probation for three years. According to the complaint, Dietenberger signed a voter registration form on April 7, 2020. At the top of the form, a box was checked that said the signer is not currently serving a sentence including incarceration, parole, probation or extended supervision for a felony conviction. Dietenberger’s identity was verified with a driver's license and utility bill.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage native’s acting career takes wing in Vegas

Portage native’s acting career takes wing in Vegas

From a three-sport student athlete in Columbia County to a leading man in Bat Out of Hell, Mitch Gray says his career has taken him to new heights.

The Portage graduate currently calls Las Vegas home, where he’s starring as “Hoffman” in “Bat Out of Hell,” as well as sharing the lead role of “Strat” in two out of eight shows per week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News