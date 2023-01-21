 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayville’s new library is targeted to be open this fall

MAYVILLE – Residents in Mayville have a few months left before they will be browsing through stacks of books at their new library.

Mayville librarian Jennifer Stasinopoulos said the hope is for the project to be done around September or October.

“Of course, the opening date depends on the delivery date of building materials, and we still have major building materials to be delivered yet,” Stasinopoulos said.

The steel and precast has started on the building, and work will continue over the next few months.

“The concrete on the lower level has been poured and they are working on the upper level,” Stasinopoulos said.

The Ted & Grace Bachhuber Memorial Library, a one-story, 18,000 square-foot library, is being constructed on the land behind the Mayville Limestone School Museum.

The current library on Main Street was analyzed and believed to be too small and dated and in need of significant repairs.

Initial draft

Pictured is an initial draft of the new Mayville Public Library to be constructed a few blocks away from the current library. The building will be situated on Buchanan and North John Streets, behind the Mayville Limestone School Museum.

Stasinopoulos said she is looking forward to using the space in the new building.

“On the upper level, there will be a large divisible meeting room, small study rooms, a large and small conference room, and activity room,” Stasinopoulos said. “There will be an even larger meeting room on the lower level. We will have plenty of room for programming, studying, small meetings; large presentations, messy crafting programs, and more.”

Stasinopoulos said that many people have come to the library’s current location wanting to study or have an impromptu meeting without having a place to do so.

“We just don’t have the kinds of spaces they need, but in the new library, they will find what they are looking for,” Stasinopoulos said. “Besides rooms, there are defined areas in the larger library as a whole. We will finally have a dedicated teen space, which will include a variety of furniture to suit the needs of teens. Personally, I’m looking forward to the beautiful community living room that will include a fireplace.”

Everything is going as planned, Stasinopoulos said.

“Even the warmer weather cooperated, coming just when we needed it to pour concrete,” Stasinopoulos said.

