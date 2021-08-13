 Skip to main content
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah

Necedah's Mehki Baradji breaks loose from a pack of players for a long run during a Scenic Bluffs Conference game against Brookwood last season.

A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

