Cinemark Theatres: Dinner & a Movie Package!

Save up to 55%!
Includes 2 Cinemark Theatres Movie Tickets and a $25 Restaurant gift card. Movie tickets can be used for any movie, anytime at Cinemark Theatre locations - see details.
$25 Restaurant gift card will be a Restaurant.com gift card and can be used at over 18,000 locations throughout the United States.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)