Before PODS, moving companies were about rigid timelines and giant rental trucks. Storage companies were about big, uninviting warehouses. PODS changed it all with portable storage containers delivered to you, loaded at your pace, and either kept in your driveway, stored with them, or moved across the country. With 20 years of experience and over 3.7 million deliveries, PODS is the moving and storage company that's seen it all.

Get It & Load It

PODS delivers your moving and storage container. Take all the time you need to load it. If you want help, they can connect you with local packing and loading companies.

Keep It

Choose storage on-site and keep your container on your property for as long as you like to enjoy easy, anytime access to your stuff.

Store It

PODS will pick up your loaded container and bring it to a local PODS Storage Center, where it will be safe and secure until you need it again.

Move It

PODS will take care of driving your container to your new home, whether you're moving across town or across the country.