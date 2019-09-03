{{featured_button_text}}
Save $40 on Penn & Teller's LIVE show!

The Magician with ace card hidden under the jacket

Edgy, provocative and hilarious, Penn and Teller's live show on any given night can involve knives, guns, a fire-eating showgirl and.... a duck. - Save $40 now!

Purchase Now

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.