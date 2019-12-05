Save up to 30% - Biltmore Candlelight Christmas Evenings!

About Biltmore - Candlelight Christmas Evenings
Biltmore House greets you with the soft glow of luminaries and holiday lights on a towering Norway spruce. Inside, thousands of ornaments on dozens of Christmas trees reflect the flicker of candlelight, firelight, and twinkle lights. Live performances of Christmas music add to your self-guided evening visit, which includes admission to Antler Hill Village & Winery.
Antler Hill Village is a must-see part of your holiday experience: trees, buildings, and pathways to our restaurants, shops, and Winery are illuminated with a glittering cascade of lights, the fountain is aglow with special visual effects, and the ornament display that adorns the Winery’s Tasting Room ceiling is nothing short of stunning.
Your admission includes:
- Self-guided evening visit to Biltmore House
- Live music by choirs and soloists
- Daytime admission to Antler Hill Village & Winery, gardens, shops, restaurants, and The Biltmore Legacy on the day of your Candlelight visit or the day after
- Glittering evening illumination displays in Antler Hill Village
- Complimentary wine tastings at the Winery where a stunning ornament display adorns the Tasting Room ceiling
Reservations are required, instructions included on the voucher.
