Memorial parade honors deceased Beaver Dam trucker

The horns were blaring Saturday morning on Highway 33 in Beaver Dam as almost 50 truckers posthumously honored a friend and longtime colleague.
Caine Transfer Inc. of Lowell organized a memorial truck ride as a tribute to Larry Sekel, who died Sept. 11. Sekel dedicated 40 years to the trucking industry and logged more than three million miles without an accident. Caine invited friends from the Badger State Truck Show to join the parade, as well.
Members of the Beaver Dam Police Dept. and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control as the truckers rolled through town and past Sekel’s home on North Spring Street. Tears were shed as Sekel’s Mack truck drove by, leading the parade with a sign from his trucking family that read, “Thank you for all the years of laughter, dedication and service. We will miss you! Rest in peace.” Many rigs that followed had photos of the deceased displayed in windows.
Jennifer Sekel, Larry’s daughter-in-law, said the entire family felt the parade was both beautiful and awesome.
“It’s just been so humbling to see the outpouring of love and support for Larry,” she said.
The parade concluded with the truckers traveling past Oakwood Cemetery, where Sekel is laid to rest. Horns were honked three times as a nod to Sekel’s favorite NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt #3. Spectators held signs of thanks and cheered as the convoy moved along.
