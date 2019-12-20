MENTOR OF THE YEAR
Felony assault charges have been filed against a Portage inmate whose actions apparently resulted in the ongoing lockdown of Columbia Correcti…
A graduate of Necedah High School made a donation to pay off the lunch debt for all students on the free and reduced lunch program. The donati…
BEAVER DAM / MAYVILLE—Mark A. Breselow, 64, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
LODI — Police arrested a 20-year-old Lodi man on several charges including felony strangulation after he allegedly loaded five guns and said h…
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – There were no injuries Friday night when area fire departments gathered to battle a mobile home fire at 11:30 p.m. at N82…
BARABOO—Carol Virginia Beckius passed away Dec. 14, 2019, at the Hospice House, in Baraboo. She was born Feb. 5, 1947, to Stewart and Arlene (…
A 29-year-old Portage man faces up to 25 years in prison after being charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
HORICON — John Deere is continuing to expand in Horicon.
Mark A. Breselow, 64, of Beaver Dam, and formerly of Mayville passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home.
A Baraboo man recently signed a $1,500 signature bond in connection to a disagreement with authorities at his home in early December.