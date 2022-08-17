Michels, Jarchow win close primaries in Wisconsin Dells

The Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin also earned the most votes in the state’s main tourism destination, but other primary winners did not win in Wisconsin Dells.

Tim Michels, who will oppose incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in November, earned 107 votes in the city, edging out former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who got 103.

Michels also won in the Village of Lake Delton, with 131 votes to Kleefisch’s 96, as well as Town of Dellona, 145-90. Kleefisch edged Michels in Town of Delton, 114-110.

Adam Jarchow, who lost the Republican attorney general nomination to Eric Toney, earned the most votes in a tight three-candidate race in the Dells. Jarchow got 66 votes, while Toney received 65. Karen Mueller came in third with 63. Toney will oppose incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the general election.

In Lake Delton, Toney won with 75 votes, while Mueller received 67 and Jarchow got 63. Toney also won Dellona and Delton with 94 and 86, respectively. Jarchow and Mueller tied for second with 63 in Delton, while Jarchow finished second with 71 in Dellona and Mueller was third with 62.

The Dells also did not hold the most votes for the Lt. Governor nominee. Roger Roth, who will run alongside Michels, finished third in the city with 39 votes in an eight-candidate race. Cindy Werner won the Dells with 47 votes, while Patrick Testin came in second with 43. Jonathan Wichmann finished fourth with 30.

Werner also won Lake Delton with 48 votes, while Testin got 39, Roth got 30, and Wichmann finished with 21. Delton also went to Werner, who received 50 there, while Testin won Dellona with 50. Werner took second in Dellona with 41, Roth was third with 38 and Wichmann fourth with 30. Wichmann finished third in Delton with 36 votes while Roth had 30 to take fourth.

On the Democratic side, the state treasurer race was very close in the city. Aaron Richardson, who won the statewide primary, finished second with 55 votes to Gillian Battino’s 60. Richardson’s November opponent, John Leiber, won the city on the Republican side with 112 votes to Orlando Owens’s 66.

Richardson won Lake Delton, Delton, and Dellona with 60, 65, and 38 votes, respectively. Battino was second in each municipality with 47, 56, and 36.

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck and incumbent Doug La Follette, the Republican and Democratic nominees for Secretary of State, respectively, won easily in the Dells. Loudenbeck had a tougher race in Lake Delton, beating Jay Schroeder 93-74. She overwhelmingly took Delton and Dellona. La Follette won handily in Lake Delton, Delton, and Dellona.

The city and area Sauk County municipalities also overwhelmingly voted for current Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes to oppose Ron Johnson in the U.S. Senate election in November. Barnes is stepping down from his post alongside Evers to run for Johnson’s seat.