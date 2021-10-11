Mike Hayes, Athlete, 1998-2002

After graduation, Hayes majored in Biology with a Chemistry minor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he also played football and wrestling. Hayes was a Defensive Lineman of the Year twice and was a team captain his senior season. He was selected as a first-team All-Conference and All-District teams. He was a semi-finalist for the 2006 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is the “Academic Heisman” award.

Wrestling at Stevens Point, Hayes was still outweighed by more than 50 pounds, but it didn’t stop him from earning conference runner-up three teams in the heavyweight division. All three losses came to eventual NCAA Division III National champions. He earned three Academic All-American honors and All-American honors twice, placing fifth at the NCAA Div. III national tournament in 2005 and third in 2006. He was a team captain and was selected as the team’s Most Valuable Player. In 2006, he received the Max Sparger Award, which is given to the best senior scholar athlete by sport in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.