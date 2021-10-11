MIKE HAYES
Athlete
1998-2002
Michael “Mike” Hayes was a three-sport athlete at Beaver Dam High School, earning a total of eight varsity letters across football, wrestling, and track and field. Mike was also the senior male Athlete of the Year in 2002.
Hayes earned two varsity letters in football, and earned All-Wisconsin Little Ten Conference honors his junior and senior seasons. He was Beaver dam’s Most Valuable Player his senior year and earned All-State honorable mention status by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Hayes earned three varsity letters as a heavyweight in wrestling despite weighing just 220 pounds. He earned conference titles twice and as a senior qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. He finished third. He was a team captain and was a two-time Most Valuable Player. He finished his career with an 89-19 records with 52 pins and 11 tournament championships.
Hayes earned three varsity letters with the track and field program and won five Wisconsin Little Ten Conference championships in the shot put and discus events. He was a team captain and after his senior season he was voted Most Valuable Player.
He was active in the National Honor Society and Boy Scouts, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
After graduation, Hayes majored in Biology with a Chemistry minor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he also played football and wrestling. Hayes was a Defensive Lineman of the Year twice and was a team captain his senior season. He was selected as a first-team All-Conference and All-District teams. He was a semi-finalist for the 2006 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is the “Academic Heisman” award.
Wrestling at Stevens Point, Hayes was still outweighed by more than 50 pounds, but it didn’t stop him from earning conference runner-up three teams in the heavyweight division. All three losses came to eventual NCAA Division III National champions. He earned three Academic All-American honors and All-American honors twice, placing fifth at the NCAA Div. III national tournament in 2005 and third in 2006. He was a team captain and was selected as the team’s Most Valuable Player. In 2006, he received the Max Sparger Award, which is given to the best senior scholar athlete by sport in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
After graduating Magna Cum Laude from Stevens Point, Hayes continued his education in the Medical Scientist Training Program at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, where he earned his MD and PhD degrees in 2019. Among other recognitions, he was awarded the “Marion Dave Francis Innovator Award” by the Department of Biochemistry for the work that comprised his dissertation. He is currently continuing his training at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Hayes is deeply appreciative of this recognition, and asked that his Beaver Dam training partner, Mr. Josiah “Josie” Jacobs (class of 2000), also be recognized on this plaque. After graduating, Josie graciously returned to Beaver Dam for two years to continue serving as a training partner in wrestling, coach, role model, and friend.