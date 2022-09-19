 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milton (2-3) at Portage (3-2)

Garret Crawford1

Portage's Garret Crawford looks to deliver a stiff arm to Sauk Prairie's Carson Brickl during a Badger Small Conference game on Sept. 2.

The Warriors look to stay hot after rebounding with a 26-14 win over reigning Badger Small Conference co-champion Fort Atkinson. Junior Keagan Hooker continues to emerge as Portage's top offensive weapon after rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Blackhawks. A surging Red Hawks team will be no easy task after holding off Beaver Dam 33-30. Aidan Schoen threw for 184 yards, a score and an interception on 9-of-13 passing in the three-point win, but the Milton defense was torched for 278 yards and five TDs on the ground.

