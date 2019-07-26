No more putting it off.
The Milwaukee Brewers are four days away from deciding their course of action, not only for this year but going forward.
Unless general manager David Stearns decides to completely blow up the current roster prior to the July 31 MLB trade deadline, the Brewers are likely going to continue to be competitors the next couple years. It’s just when they want to make their push, and nothing about how they played the first four months of 2019 suggests this is the year to push.
The MLB trade deadline differentiates itself from other sports in that nearly every team is asked to be a buyer or seller. If a team’s front office considers itself a competitor, they’re buying, trading future prospects to take on someone who can help them get to the finish line immediately. Conversely, a losing team is going to flip its current producers for young players that can help down the road.
But not every team is always in one of those two spots, and Milwaukee is in that position through 104 games this season. It's possible to like your roster, but also acknowledge that it didn't mesh this year, especially in a finicky sport like baseball.
The Brewers are middling. They haven’t looked like a real competitor all year, but they also aren’t out of it. Despite their struggles, the Brewers entered Friday night's series opener against the rival Chicago Cubs at 54-50, just two games back in the NL Central division and the wild card.
The decision to buy or sell would have already been made for the Brewers if the NL Central was as good as expected. But the whole division has spent the season around the .500 mark. The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals entered Friday atop the heap at 55-47, tied for the division lead and the second wild card spot. They're also on the rise, as the Cubs are 8-4 since the All-Star break while the Cardinals are 11-3.
The Brewers, who have 13 more games against the Cubs and nine more against the Cardinals, entered Friday 7-6 since the break, and 9-11 overall in July. They could be looking at their first sub-.500 month of the season, while they haven't had any hot months. Milwaukee also lived around .500 much of 2018, but a 3-0 March, 19-7 May and 19-7 September spurred them to a 96-67 overall record and a NL Central crown.
It's hard to imagine months like that happening this year, as it has just never meshed. The Brewers have a minus-12 run differential this season, suggesting their record should be even lower. In contrast, the Cubs have a plus-67 differential, while the Cardinals are at plus-27 and the Reds are at plus-35.
Milwaukee has rarely had every facet of the game working at the same time. The offense hasn't produced like expected, the bullpen isn't lights out like last year, and the starting pitchers didn't develop like the staff hoped. And the pitching situation isn't improving, as recent oblique injuries to starters Jhoulys Chacin and Brandon Woodruff put them on the sideline along with Corey Knebel, Corbin Burnes, Jimmy Nelson, Brent Suter and Bobby Wahl, who were all being asked to produce at the start of the year.
So that's where the Stearns and the staff will likely go if they decide they want to make a push this year — the mound. And they do have the bats — both veterans and prospects — to fetch a decent return. The Brewers may also choose to reshuffle their deck to stay competitive in a different fashion.
The have an abundance of bats that they could still be successful without a couple of them. MVP Christian Yelich isn't going anywhere and Ryan Braun has proven to be a difficult trade, but Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas are potential trade chips, as the All-Star veterans are going to be free agents after the season. They'd also give a competitor World Series experience and are producing, as Grandal is batting .259 with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs, and Moustakas is batting .266 with 26 home runs and 60 RBIs.
Unless they somehow flipped them for a pitcher who can help in the next couple months, trading those two away wouldn't make the Brewers any better for 2019. But it would allow the Brewers to shore up some future pitching while not mortgaging the current season. The newly-recalled Travis Shaw could slot into Moustakas' spot at third base, while Manny Pina would take over for Grandal at catcher.
The lineup, which has been averaging 6.8 runs per game over the last nine games, would still have the potential to put runs up. Five of the eight regular position players would be current or past All-Stars, with the exception of Pina, shortstop Orlando Arcia and dynamic rookie second baseman Keston Hiura — a future All-Star.
The 2018 Brewers, who added Moustakas at the deadline, also had an advantage they won't have this year. The 2018 Brewers were able to trade for veteran pitcher Gio Gonzalez in late August, and he became crucial in the playoff chase.
That can’t happen this year. July 31 is it, and decision time is here.
