COLUMBUS – Wisconsin Assembly Rep. William Penterman (R-Columbus) attended a Columbus School Board workshop on Monday after accepting an invitation by the board to discuss a need for increased funding for school districts.

The Columbus School District Board of Education recently made resolutions calling for an increase in special education categorical aid reimbursement from 30% to 60% as well as a predictable, annual increase in state general equalization that at least matches the rate of inflation.

The Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers are currently working on creating the biennial budget, which affects funding levels for school districts.

Penterman represents the 37th assembly district.

“For me, education is a big thing,” Penterman said. “My wife is a public school teacher up in Dodgeland in Juneau. She teaches seventh and eighth grade science. I substitute-teach at Dodgeland as well as well as Watertown.”

Penterman said he had four large priorities for the budget: education, shared revenue with local governments, roads and infrastructure and tax reform.

“Can you please share what the general sense is among your colleagues in the capital surrounding the biennial budget process and budget surplus as it relates to education?” Columbus board member Martha Rule asked.

Penterman said there is an opportunity to invest. However the effects of inflation are causing issues for the state and other agencies that the state funds.

“I still think there is good opportunity to make those investments,” Penterman said, who added education is one area that the state government should aggressively fund.

Columbus School Board Member Tessie Sharrow said 249 districts, approximately 60% of school districts statewide, are functioning under operating referendums.

“With current inflation levels the revenue needed to provide a quality education to our students will increase as costs continue to rise. What sustainable measures can the legislature address so that funding is more predictable and reflective of what a local district truly needs?”

Penterman said he would like the state to contribute two-thirds of funding.

“That hasn’t always been that way in the past,” he noted.

Rule asked about increasing the funds for those receiving special education services.

Penterman said he could not give a specific percentage, but he could advocate for a change.

Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) has also been busy meeting with school districts about the budget. Born is the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance.

Born has already met with representatives from numerous districts, inclulding: Beaver Dam Unified School District, Dodgeland School District, Fall River School District, Hartford Union High School District. Hustisford School District. Lomira School District, Mayville School District, Randolph School District, and Rio Community School District. He is scheduled to meet with Herman-Neosho-Rubicon School District and Horicon School District next week.

“K-12 education will be a priority for Republicans, as it has been for all of the budgets that I have been in the Legislature,” Born said. “We will make targeted investments in areas we know our students need more resources, to help ensure our kids have what they need to thrive.”

Beaver Dam Unified School District Board Member Marge Jorgensen has mentioned a need for additional funding both at Beaver Dam School Board meetings as well as speaking to Born when he recently had a listening session at the Beaver Dam City Hall.

“Wisconsin used to rank 11th in per pupil spending for public schools,” Jorgensen said. “They have dropped to 25th. It is time to show the nation that Wisconsin does believe that public education is essential.”

Jorgensen also has advocated for increased funds given for special education. In addition, she has asked to keep caps on voucher schools as well as make transparent the money they do receive.

Jorgensen said she would like to see an investment in helping with mental health needs and an effort to help districts recover from the pandemic and inflationary costs.

“Esser Funds are “One-Time” Federal Pandemic Relief money and expire in September 2024, right in the middle of the next budget,” Jorgensen said.

In addition, Jorgensen said that schools should be given general flexible spending authority.

“Even if a district has declining enrollment, it doesn’t mean that costs decline,” Jorgensen said. “Transportation, food, health insurance, utilities, and other such costs continue to increase.”

