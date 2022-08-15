Monroe at Beaver Dam

The start to the season hasn’t been an easy one for the Golden Beavers, who have had to overcome the season-ending injury to star running back Gabe Klatt.

That task will be all the more difficult this week when Beaver Dam welcomes reigning Rock Valley Conference champion Monroe for the teams’ season-opener.

The Cheesemakers, who reached the Division 3 state semifinals last year, return their two leading rushers and three starting offensive linemen to a rushing attack that totaled more than 4,700 yards and 59 touchdowns last season. A first season-opening win since 2016 would be a big feather in Beaver Dam’s hat.