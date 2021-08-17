Montello/Princeton/Green Lake Phoenix

Coach: Josh Cheek, first season

Last season: The Phoenix found some late-season success in the spring, winning their final two games after a pair of blowouts and a forfeit to finish the alternate fall season 2-3. MPGL rallied late for a 20-12 win over Kingdom Prep Lutheran on April 16 behind a late pick-6. The Phoenix then rolled past Menominee 50-22 in their regular-season finale April 24.

He's going to be missed: You name it, Billy Soda did it for the Phoenix last season. The two-way player saw reps at quarterback as well as halfback and helped anchor the MPGL defensive backfield. On top of that, Soda returned kicks and punts, leaving quite the void for Cheek and Co. to fill.

He's back: Juneau Toutant. After a pair of injury shortened seasons, Toutant is back for his senior campaign with the Phoenix. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has good size, speed and can play anywhere on the field, offense or defense. He's a total X-factor for Cheek, but can he kick the injury bug this fall?