Ryleigh Kollath, 2; Madelyn Kollath, 5; and Tina Arndt, 4, play at Crystal Lake Beach in Beaver Dam on Sunday. The weather was much more pleasant than most of the previous week, with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity. The forecast calls for partly sunny and nice conditions today with a high of 76 degrees and an overnight low of 56. Look for more of the same on Tuesday with a high of 80.
