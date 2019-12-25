Mother Teresa's nuns return to her rural Kentucky mission

Back in the car, in between joking and laughing with each other, the sisters lean in and talk in Indian-accented murmurs about her troubles, trying to figure out new ways to help.

Many of the people they visit can’t reach larger towns with social services, some struggling in isolation in abject poverty, said the Rev. Rob Adams, a Catholic priest who works in Jenkins part of each week.

“People don’t realize. … In some of the places these sisters go way out in the county, (residents) drink coal mine runoff water that has an orange color to it, and they’ve spliced electricity from the power lines,” he said.

The women are among more than 5,000 sisters in 120 countries including about 50 homes in the U.S., mostly in cities such as New York, Dallas and San Francisco. The women serve at a site for a few years before being rotated elsewhere.

Daily duties

Like all the nuns, the sisters rise at 4:40 a.m. in their sparse home, where a photo of the saint looks down from the wall.

The rest of the day’s schedule is prescribed: Pray. Serve the poor. Pray. Attend mass. Serve the poor. Cook dinner. Sleep. Repeat.