Mount Horeb

Emma is a four-year varsity player who, according to Mount Horeb coach Tom Lesar, is relied on heavily. She’s averaging 31 minutes a game, 10.3 points and almost eight rebounds, and is “really having an excellent senior year.” Her younger sister, Addison, is learning that playing time is “tough to come by” with eight seniors in front of her, but she “shows a knack to score, which will earn her more time as the season continues,” Lesar said. Addison is averaging 2.7 points in about 13 minutes a game. According to Lesar, what has helped Addison is practicing against Emma on a daily basis.