 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Horeb
0 Comments

Mount Horeb

  • 0

Mount Horeb

Emma Anderson, F, 2022

Addison Anderson, F, 2024

Emma is a four-year varsity player who, according to Mount Horeb coach Tom Lesar, is relied on heavily. She’s averaging 31 minutes a game, 10.3 points and almost eight rebounds, and is “really having an excellent senior year.” Her younger sister, Addison, is learning that playing time is “tough to come by” with eight seniors in front of her, but she “shows a knack to score, which will earn her more time as the season continues,” Lesar said. Addison is averaging 2.7 points in about 13 minutes a game. According to Lesar, what has helped Addison is practicing against Emma on a daily basis. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News