 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (7-1) at Portage (4-4)

  • 0
Garret Crawford1

Portage senior Garret Crawford weaves past a Milton defender during a Badger Small Conference game on Sept. 23.

The Warriors face a win-and-in game to guarantee a spot in the postseason for a second consecutive year. Portage faded in the second quarter en route to a 55-14 loss to Monona Grove last week, in which the Warriors were held to just 90 total yards. The Vikings locked up a share of a second straight Badger Small Conference title for the first time ever last week with a 47-14 romp over Stoughton. Mt. Horeb Barneveld, which is averaging 34 points per game, can win its first outright league championship since 2002 with a win and put the Warriors squarely on the postseason bubble.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News