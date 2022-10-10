Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (7-1) at Portage (4-4)

The Warriors face a win-and-in game to guarantee a spot in the postseason for a second consecutive year. Portage faded in the second quarter en route to a 55-14 loss to Monona Grove last week, in which the Warriors were held to just 90 total yards. The Vikings locked up a share of a second straight Badger Small Conference title for the first time ever last week with a 47-14 romp over Stoughton. Mt. Horeb Barneveld, which is averaging 34 points per game, can win its first outright league championship since 2002 with a win and put the Warriors squarely on the postseason bubble.