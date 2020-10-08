Mystery book group meets Tuesday

The Mystery Book Lovers Group, which previously met at the Portage Public Library, will begin meeting at the Museum At The Portage, 804 MacFarlane Rd., Portage, beginning Tuesday. Oct. 13

The group will continue its regular meeting time of 1:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month with occasional exceptions, such as holiday weeks.

This month the group will discuss "The Hound of the Baskersvilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

"Two Nights" by Kathy Reichs will be discussed Nov. 10. The book for Dec. 8 is "Deep Dark Secrets" by Joy Ann Ribar