Necedah Cardinals

Coach: Chris Rice, 2nd varsity season (6-10)

Last season: The Cardinals played in the alternate spring season, finishing 4-3 overall (2-3 Scenic Bluffs). The Cardinals started out with a blowout 46-6 league loss to Royall in Week 1 and forfeited to league foe Bangor a week later due to low numbers. A close 44-39 victory over Brookwood in Week 3 capped a 4-1 run to end the season.

He’s going to be missed: The Cardinals bring back a solid core of players for both offense and defense, but one they'll miss a pair of linemen, Shayne and Dustyn Sparby. They were tied for fourth on the team with 36 total tackles while Dustyn had eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Shayne finished with two tackles for loss and one sack.

He’s back: The Cardinals have their Big 3 on offense: quarterback Landen Murphy, running back Mehki Baradji and tight end Josiah Hansen. Murphy threw for 573 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions off 59.4% passing. Baradji led the team with 695 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and led with 230 receiving yards and a score. Hansen was second with 183 receiving yards but led with four touchdowns.