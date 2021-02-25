Necedah Chamber elects new board

The Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize President Jessica Bilski for all the hard work it has taken to re-establish and keep the chamber going for the last few years. She is relinquishing her position to startup her web presence management business, On the Line.
Karin Vanderhoof is the newly-elected president and owner of Yellow River Vintage and Cabin Decor. Her business has moved to a new location on Main Street in Necedah with an opening date of March 17. The newly-elected board members include, Marge Berger, Mike Berger, Lee Ann Heiden, Jessica Hendrickson, Cheryl Hernandez, Betty Voegeli-Stern and Justin Zabojnik. New members are welcome, visit https://necedah.weebly.com or attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month in the Necedah Town/Village Hall, 101 Center St.