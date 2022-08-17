Coach: Chris Rice, fourth season, 12-14.

Last season: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference, lost 63-32 to Auburndale in Level 1 of WIAA Division 6 playoffs.

Outgoing: The Cardinals graduated eight seniors from last season’s team, including five All-Scenic Bluffs Conference selections. Among the honorees are two-way first-team selections Landen Murphy and Mekhi Baradji. Murphy threw for 1,501 yards and 19 touchdowns, while recording four interceptions on defense last season. Meanwhile Baradji had 1,385 total yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 63 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception defensively. Coupled with Murphy and Baradji, two-way selections Josiah Hansen and Stephen Daley, as well as second-team defensive end Domanic Bohn exit. Hansen led the Cardinals with 612 receiving yards and eight scores, as well as a team-high 99 tackles. Daley had a team-best 940 rushing yards and 11 TDs, and Bohn had 85 tackles along with a team-high 14 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks.

Returning: As significant as the losses are, albeit a small senior class, the cupboard isn’t bare for the Cardinals. Rice welcomes back two-way All-SBC pick senior Brandon Fuller (above). The first-team offensive lineman helped Necedah rack up over 3,600 total yards and 46 touchdowns, including 2,090 yards and 27 TDs on the ground. Fuller played an even bigger role defensively, finishing with 94 tackles, including 42 solo tackles, good for second-best among the team as well as three sacks. Along with Fuller, the Cardinals also return senior running back/linebacker Luke Kiesling, and offensive/defensive linemen Blaise Texley and Ian Godfrey.

Outlook: The Cardinals offense will be in need of a complete overhaul with the need to replace a litany of starters. The bright side is that Fuller returns to anchor the Cardinals line, alongside Texley and Godfrey. Kiesling got some touches last season at running back, rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a score, and will likely shoulder the majority of the ground game. Expect 6-foot-1, 221-pound junior Kadin Schultz to also play a factor in the trenches. With just four upperclassmen total, Necedah is likely to undergo a youth movement this fall. The Cardinals, who returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and just three years following a Junior Varsity-only season, do return six sophomores that will be thrust into more prominent roles.