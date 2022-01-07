 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Necedah
0 Comments

Necedah

  • 0

Necedah

Syvanna Schumer, 2025

Addisyn Schumer, 2025

The Schumer sisters are two athletes that see most of their playing time on the JV level but do get limited time on varsity. Necedah coach Pete Lowery said the two girls “have shown great progress” after not suiting up last year due to COVID-19. Prior to that they had played basketball as seventh graders.

“Just getting the girls back on the floor has been exciting, and they feed off each other well,” Lowery said.

 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News