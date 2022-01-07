Necedah
Syvanna Schumer, 2025
Addisyn Schumer, 2025
The Schumer sisters are two athletes that see most of their playing time on the JV level but do get limited time on varsity. Necedah coach Pete Lowery said the two girls “have shown great progress” after not suiting up last year due to COVID-19. Prior to that they had played basketball as seventh graders.
“Just getting the girls back on the floor has been exciting, and they feed off each other well,” Lowery said.
