JUNEAU – It is time. Although renovations are not done yet, the Dodge County Humane Society will be open again to the public this weekend.

The work in the inside of the building began on Dec. 1, and the building has been closed to the public for the last three weeks, Kensie Drinkwine said, who is the executive director of the shelter.

The Dodge County Humane Society was purchased on June 1, 2005, and closed on and renovated in 2006 after outgrowing a smaller shelter that had been in Beaver Dam since 1972. The shelter manager at the time, Kathy Terwelp, had driven by the property on Highway 26, near the intersection of Highway 33, and thought it would be the perfect fit.

Drinkwine said the shelter has served the animals well over the years, but it was time for some renovations. Last summer, employees from WDS Works were volunteering to walk dogs. It led to conversations about what could be done to improve the facility.

“I’m super excited about this,” Drinkwine said. “It is absolutely something we needed.”

The project started with an outdoor shelter area for the dogs, Drinkwine said, who had looked online for similar items but thought the cost prohibited the purchase of it.

“WDS Works has been absolutely amazing to work with,” Drinkwine said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better partner for this project. Our general contractor Steve (DeYoung) has become part of the DCHS family.”

DeYoung said it is the philanthropic portion of WDS Works that is doing the project.

New flooring and paint has gone into the facility with walls in the areas that the animals use being able to be cleaned better than they were in the past. Drinkwine said there are new cabinets and counters that were put in the facility. New appliances are being added as well. Some larger spaces in the facility had rooms added that will better serve the unique needs of the animals when they enter the shelter.

“We also built a food pantry,” Drinkwine said, in addition to adding a volunteer center.

“The cat kitchen was gutted and all new sinks and cabinets and counters were put in,” Drinkwine said.

A dog bath was also purchased for the facility, Drinkwine said. There also will be new signage.

The projects began with funds from the Betty White Challenge, but loans were taken out as well that will need to be repaid, Drinkwine said. A capital campaign will be started but donations can already be sent to the shelter.

Work will continue in the shelter, but it will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. An open house will be planned sometime this spring after the renovations are completed.