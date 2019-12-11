Related to this story
Wizard Quest is preparing to relocate to the Chalet block in January 2020, bringing sweeping changes to an area populated by several small bus…
An unidentified man was killed in a head-on crash Friday morning east of Beaver Dam on Highway 33.
The remains of a Madison woman last seen in Wisconsin Dells in May were found in Adams County, according to authorities.
WAUPUN—Jennifer Jane Ziegler, 49, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home.
PORTAGE- Rocky “The Flying Squirrel” Breezer The Man. The Myth. The Legend. Rocky Lee Breezer, 66, of Portage, went on his final lap for the c…
JUNEAU—Charles D. Schultz of Juneau was Born to Eternal Life on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 66 years. He was born on Dec. 15, 1952, th…
JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Theresa man faces felony charges including the repeated sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Two businesses in Beaver Dam reported break-ins Thursday morning.
Three generations of the Wilke family have run Sunnyside Hatchery since 1912.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for south-central Wisconsin for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, as a quick burst of snow moves across the area.