New garbage and recycling contractor is among the changes in Juneau for 2023

JUNEAU — Juneau residents have a new garbage and recycling company in town as part of the changes they will see this year.

Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said the city is contracting with Badgerland/LRS for the next five years in order to provide curbside and bulk pickup services for Juneau’s residents and businesses.

“Badgerland offered a very attractive base rate with modest step increases through 2028,” Wegener said.

Wegener said the city checked with other communities who also use Badgerland and heard positive comments about the service.

Whiskers/Automated Pet Care Products now is the No. 1 employer in Juneau, with more than 250 employees. Wegener said the company will continue to grow and expand its product line and has seen two plant expansions over the past four years.

“This company continues to provide the possibilities of other companies that provide some services to them to relocate and building in our community,” Wegener said.

Bullseye Industries, which is located in Juneau’s Industrial Park, has recently added a warehouse addition in order to become a 40,000-square-foot facility that employees 69 people.

Wegener said there is still ample space in the industrial park and there have been frequent inquiries about the space.

Wegener said that Juneau will be going through a total reassessment of its taxable properties this year.

“Hopefully this will provide a reasonable tax rate and levy limit in light of property values dramatically escalating over the last two years,” Wegener said.

Juneau is facing the expense of upgrading and expanding its sewage treatment plant. Wegener said the project is expected to cost about $12 million.

“The present plant had a useful life expectancy of 20 years,” Wegener said. “This plant is now going into year 40. Credit to staff and commission for good maintenance and improvements.”

Wegener said one issue that Juneau faces with being a small community is attracting qualified employees.

“All employees in a smaller community must maintain the same credentials and skill sets of employees in a larger city,” Wegener said. “They need and deserve all the same equipment and tools as well. Unfortunately, this leads to a higher cost supported by fewer taxpayers and utility users and generally leads to lower pay scale which results in a likely turnover of personnel.”

There are some improvements and things to look forward to in 2023, Wegener said.

There are three road projects:

Hyland Street and the 400 block of East Oak Street will receive their final coat of blacktop this spring, after underground infrastructure and curbs, gutters and sidewalks were upgraded in 2022.

The 500 and 600 blocks of East Oak have also had all underground utilities replaced and are prepped for new curbs, gutters and sidewalks, to be completed this year.

The 200 and 300 blocks of East Oak will see street and infrastructure improvements and resurfacing.

The Dodge County Housing Authority has secured donated property along Western Avenue, Wegener said.

“They are planning a planned urban development campus and will be constructing 15 duplex-style ... units on this site with an American Disabilities Act and workforce development focus,” Wegener said.

The Juneau Chamber of Commerce also received a $30,000 grant for design services in the 100 block of East Oak for property and business owners who want to improve building facades.

