New hunting technology

Hunting and technology have a complicated relationship. While it’s only natural that new technologies are eventually applied to hunting, there comes a point at which the concept of a fair hunt is challenged.

“Where do we draw the line?” asks outsider.com.

“When does technology make hunting unethical?” Weapons such as advanced powder “capsules” used in muzzleloaders and crossbows with automatic loading have blurred the lines between ethical sportsmanship and an unfair hunt.

Each sportsmen must make up his own mind about where the line is drawn. “I believe there certainly is a point where technology surpasses what certain hunting seasons were meant to be,” writes Tyler Freel for outdoorlife.com.

If you’re comfortable with a bit of technology in your hunt, here are some of the latest products to come on the market.

Pnuma Iconx Heated Core Vest. This lightweight vest, worn as a base layer, has electronically heated carbon-fiber elements to keep you warm on a cold morning. It has three heat settings, and an additional battery and charger are available.