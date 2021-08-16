New Lisbon Rockets

Coach: Brad Bever, 31st season (154-63)
Last season: New Lisbon struggled offensively in an injury-riddled 0-7 alternate fall season in the spring of 2021. The Rockets scored just five touchdowns on the season, averaging 6.6 points per game while the defense gave up 28.6 points per game. Two of their final three games were decided by single digits, though.
He’s going to be missed: Recent graduates TJ Oens and Johnny Olson were the primary targets in the passing game. Olson tallied 15 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown and was named a first-team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference split end and a second-team defensive back. Oens caught 19 passes for 246 yards to earn an honorable mention nod.
He’s back: Offensive lineman Ean Quarne has been an All-Scenic Bluffs Conference selection each of the last two seasons. Ashton Pfaff is entering his junior year after completing 63-of-119 passes for 639 yards and three touchdowns. Nikita Shankel led the Rockets with 35 carries, 158 rushing yards and one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown en route to earning honorable mention all-conference recognition.