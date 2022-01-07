New Lisbon

The Rogers and Steele sisters are starters for the Rockets this season. Coach Natasha Ragan said Libby is having a great senior season, averaging 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists. Meanwhile, Kelsi is gaining confidence in her ball handing, shooting and driving to the lane. Ragan said those two have been “really playing well off each other’s skill sets.” Kelsi is averaging 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Ragan said Maddie is an aggressive defender, coming in second on the team behind her sister with blocked shots. She’s putting up 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Abby starts at center, and Ragan said she can shoot from the outside as she continues to show her “versatility both in the paint and beyond the 3-point line.”