New Lisbon
Libby Rogers, PG/PF, 2022
Maddie Rogers, SG, 2024
Kelsi Steele, SG/PF, 2023
Abby Steele, C, 2025
The Rogers and Steele sisters are starters for the Rockets this season. Coach Natasha Ragan said Libby is having a great senior season, averaging 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists. Meanwhile, Kelsi is gaining confidence in her ball handing, shooting and driving to the lane. Ragan said those two have been “really playing well off each other’s skill sets.” Kelsi is averaging 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Ragan said Maddie is an aggressive defender, coming in second on the team behind her sister with blocked shots. She’s putting up 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Abby starts at center, and Ragan said she can shoot from the outside as she continues to show her “versatility both in the paint and beyond the 3-point line.”
“It has certainly been interesting coaching two sets of siblings at the same time, especially as primary starters,” Ragan said. “There is certainly at times the sibling rivalry that comes through but they also push each other to be the best they can be, and support each other no matter what.”