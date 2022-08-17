Coach: Brad Bever, 32nd season, 160-67.

Last season: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference, lost 44-6 to Coleman in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs.

Outgoing: The Rockets graduated just five seniors from last year’s team that made a return to the postseason for the first time in five years. Chief among that group is first-team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference inside linebacker Marcus Forsythe, who had a team-high 103 tackles, including 63 solo, and five tackles for a loss. Offensive lineman Ean Quarne, a second-team all-league pick, also departs after helping the Rockets rush for 2,300 yards and 26 touchdowns, and adding 26 tackles and six TFLs defensively. Tyson O’Brien, Mason Baldwin and Tyler Schneider round out the departures.

Returning: New Lisbon brings back over three-quarters of last year’s team, including a handful of All-SBC selections, headlined by league Offensive Player of the Year Nikita Shankle, who rushed for 1,438 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. First-team defensive back Ashton Pfaff (above) is also back after he recorded four interceptions last season, as well as two-way second-team lineman Sam Duckworth and defensive end Chris Hart. Duckworth helped the Rockets average 25.9 points per game last season and added 29 tackles and six tackles for a loss, while Hart had 41 tackles and matched Duckworth with a half-dozen TFLs.

Outlook: After running wild on opponents last season, Bever’s offense could be even more potent on the ground this fall. Shankle should be more than capable of creating holes on his own, especially with the likes of Duckworth, and fellow lineman Domonik Quarne and Garrison Cowan returning. The other skill positions should also be sound with Pfaff entering his third season at starting quarterback, leading receiver Lucas Vercimak (208 yards, two touchdowns) and plenty of other running backs returning. Defensively expect Vercimak (54 tackles, five TFLs) and Hart to lead the way, while Carson Welter (38 tackles) and Jake Cox (33 tackles) will also help anchor the linebacking corps. With three home games in the opening four weeks, the Rockets will need to become road warriors down the home stretch if they want to push for their first SBC title since 2013.