New owners take over Beaver Dam grocery store

Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly is under new ownership as of this past Sunday when the Fox Brothers, who own several other Piggly Wiggly stores in Wisconsin, took over operations.

Fox Brothers Piggly Wiggly, which is 100% employee owned, purchased the store from Daryl and Brenda Schoenfeld, who are retiring after owning the Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly since 2008.

The Shoenfelds bought the store from Bonnie and Doug Gilmore. Doug Gilmore began working for his dad Nelson, who purchased Fredericks Super Market in downtown Beaver Dam in 1957. In 1967, they formed a partnership and built the Piggly Wiggly store. A new store was built in 1991 and Gilmores added 10,000 square feet in 1998.

“We are excited about the opportunity to serve our new customers in Beaver Dam and wish Daryl and Brenda the best in retirement,” said Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly President Mike Olwig.

“We look forward to providing Beaver Dam customers the same superior customer service and highest quality products including Certified Angus Beef and Boar’s Head Premium Deli Meats and Cheeses that they are accustomed to. As an employee owned company, we welcome our new Beaver Dam team members, who will join us as owners of the company.”

With the transition to Fox Bros., customers will notice some new things at the Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly, including Award Winning Fox Bros. Brats and Sausages, Lowest Legal Spirits program, and about 25 Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly exclusive sale events throughout the year. This includes a One Day Meat Sale, Seafood & Shellfish Sales, Customer Appreciation Sale, Made in Wisconsin Sale, and Brat Fest.

Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly is the only 100% employee-owned grocery chain in southeastern Wisconsin and has 10 locations: Hartland, Oconomowoc, Slinger, Jackson, Hubertus, Hartford, Port Washington, Saukville, West Bend, and Beaver Dam.