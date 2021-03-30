Anti-body treatment used in Portage to avoid COVID hospitalizations

There is a treatment to combat COVID-19 in people over 65 years old and at a higher risk for hospitalization with an antibodies.
Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage has treated over 300 people.
It is an infusion therapy with the drug called Bamlanivimab that takes one hour and then patients are monitored for a second hour to make sure they don’t have any allergic or other reactions from the treatment.
Dr. Daniel Gutmann said the infusion therapy is not for people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. It has been administered to at least five people in Portage.
“This is not for people on oxygen, it is used to prevent hospitalization,” Gutmann said.
“(Bamlanivimab) is a new medication and is one possible way for patients to improve from this disease,” said Gutmann referring to COVID-19.
Aspirus began administering this treatment at Aspirus Wausau Hospital last November. It has since made the therapy available at hospitals in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin Rapids along with Portage.
Gutmann said there is a specific criteria people need to meet before they are eligible for the antibody treatment. Eligible people include those ages 65 and older, considered obese, or who have a chronic disease such as diabetes, kidney, lung or heart disease, hypertension or any immunosuppressive disease.
He said Aspirus recommends getting the treatment within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 test. Aspirus will reach out to the patient directly and discuss the potential risks and potential issues
“There have not been any major issues, but there are always risks with any medication you give there is always a possibility of side effects,” Gutmann said.
“We’ve seen throughout the pandemic that people with chronic health conditions are more susceptible to developing complications from COVID-19 that often require hospitalization,” said Johonna Asquith, MD, an infectious disease specialist with Aspirus. “This treatment has been extremely effective in helping people manage their symptoms, deliver positive outcomes and even save lives.”
Aspirus’ results show that only 4 percent of those who received the treatment later required admission to the hospital. This means that at least 48 additional hospitalizations were prevented based on the 17-20 percent hospitalization rate expected for this population, according to a press release on the antibody treatment.
Gutmann said that information is one of the most important things about this treatment – the prevented hospitalization.
“If 300 people got sick, you’d expect a 20% hospitalization rate. So, with 300 people and at that rate you’d expect 60 people would need hospitalization,” Gutmann said. Instead they only saw 12 people needing to be hospitalized.
Gutmann said it was important to remain vigilant with COVID-19.
“It is important to stress, we’re happy to see (COVID-19) activity has declined,” Gutmann said. “It’s important people don’t let their guard down. Get vaccinated, wash your hands."
Gutmann concluded, "Even if someone gets this treatment, they definitely still need the vaccine."