Anti-body treatment used in Portage to avoid COVID hospitalizations

There is a treatment to combat COVID-19 in people over 65 years old and at a higher risk for hospitalization with an antibodies.

Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage has treated over 300 people.

It is an infusion therapy with the drug called Bamlanivimab that takes one hour and then patients are monitored for a second hour to make sure they don’t have any allergic or other reactions from the treatment.

Dr. Daniel Gutmann said the infusion therapy is not for people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. It has been administered to at least five people in Portage.

“This is not for people on oxygen, it is used to prevent hospitalization,” Gutmann said.

“(Bamlanivimab) is a new medication and is one possible way for patients to improve from this disease,” said Gutmann referring to COVID-19.

Aspirus began administering this treatment at Aspirus Wausau Hospital last November. It has since made the therapy available at hospitals in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin Rapids along with Portage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}