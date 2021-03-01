The Daily Citizen is available on Newspapers.com, an online home to millions of historical newspaper pages from around the United States.
Current digital subscribers have free access to 2 years of the Daily Citizen archives.
In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members o…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Harry Belafonte, Javier Bardem, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Lupita Nyong’…
In 2014, Jaromir Jagr becomes the seventh player to score 700 NHL goals during New Jersey Devils’ 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders.
In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate, and more events that happened on this da…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried, Jason Aldean, John Turturro, …
Also on this day in 2020 NATO envoys held emergency talks at the request of Turkey, a NATO member, and scores of migrants began converging on …
Here are some of the top photos of the week, as selected by the Associated Press.
Most Popular
Read through the obituaries published in Wiscnews.com
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smalles…
Constructed in 1884, the hall is in the midst of a $125,000 renovation that includes preserving a small mural.
Looking for a new job? Browse through the newest job postings on https://wiscnews.com/jobs and find your next career.
The Rev. Gary Krahenbuhl, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage, knows the planned renovation of the building that has stood for nea…
The first day of March marks a new day for those seeking to gain unencumbered access to the Baraboo Public Library as the facility reopens wit…