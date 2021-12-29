New attractions, expansion top stories in Dells Events

Elm Street PlazaIn February, the city of Wisconsin Dells, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, planned an entertainment plaza on the corner of Elm Street and Broadway. A former frozen treat shop, The Frozen Bear, was demolished to make room for the 35,000-square foot project, which includes a music stage, round path, and is being made in conjunction with the expansion of Wizard Quest. The budget for the plaza is between $600,000 and $1 million shared between the city, business improvement district committee and the visitor bureau.
New amusement parkThe Wisconsin Dells plan commission approved plans for a new amusement park by Lower Dells Adventure LLC, The Land of Natura, in a 70-acre lot of vacant land on Grand Cambrian Drive in the lower Wisconsin River in the Dells. A resort was planned in 2005 for the area but was never developed, and the land was auctioned in 2015.
Asgard Axe Throwing Bar
Dennis Mitchell, the co-owner of Asgard Axe Throwing Bar in Wisconsin Dells, opened a video game arcade bar in the basement of the establishment in April. Attendees can play unlimited amount of games for $20 per hour. The bar serves beer, wine-based liquor products and has a food menu.
Root Beer MuseumIn May, Reed Andrew opened the Museum of Root Beer on Broadway in downtown Dells. The museum features signs, tap handles and samples of many different brands of root beer.
“If a root beer brand name got on a can or a bottle or a cone top or various historical types of ways to bottle it, it’s here,” Andrew said.
Mt. Olympus rotating waterslideThe Village of Lake Delton trustees approved the construction of Medusa’s Slide Wheel, a rotating waterslide which will be the first of its kind in the United States, on Aug. 9. It is part of a $23 million expansion of the indoor waterpark at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Lake Delton. The project is an example of innovation village trustee Tom Diehl is seeking with his revision to the village’s High End Incentive Program.
“It will be the coolest slide that ever hit the waterpark industry,” Mt. Olympus owner Nick Laskaris said. “Not just the Dells, but the industry as a whole. I believe this slide is that amazing.”
Wizard QuestThe Dells new Wizard Quest building at 400 Broadway opened on Dec. 20 after relocating from 105 Broadway, which closed on Oct. 11. Ripley’s Believe It or Not relocated to the original Wizard Quest location. Wizard Quest’s new facility will eventually allow the attraction to add new quests for players.
Axe Throwing opens in BarabooBrian Buchanan, a Baraboo resident, and his friend Brett Williamson of the Dells, opened 608 Axe Throwing on Broadway Street in Baraboo on Oct. 15. The facility offers training and follows strict safety protocols, along with a series of games that get more difficult as players progress. It also is hosting the World Axe Throwing League.
Travel Mart closingKwik Trip is buying out four locations of Dells Travel Mart, which ceased operations on July 15. Three stores, while under new ownership, continued to operate under the Travel Mart Inc. name. Travel Mart President/CEO Jeremy Alsaker attributed the closing of the stores to timing.
Steffes True Value changes hands
Martin Steffes owned Steffes True Value Hardware in Wisconsin Dells for 47 years. He retired in November and turned the business over to Gary Booth, who managed the store for 29 of those. Two big changes Booth is making are modernizing advertising with use of social media and letting his four employees bring new ideas for running the business.
Bud Gussel legacyLongtime Wisconsin Dells businessman Bud Gussel, who founded Travel Mart, among other Dells businesses, passed away on April 17 at 90. Current mayor Ed Wojnicz and former mayor Brian Landers, along with Diehl, spoke highly of Gussel and his contributions to the Dells/Lake Delton area. Gussel was a Kilbourn Fire Department member for 18 years and was the director of the Chamber of Commerce.
Police chief changes
Former Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Jody Ward retired after 32 years of service with the department on April 10. Lt. Perry Mayer became interim chief until Nicholas Brinker, who has been with the department since 2010, was sworn in on July 19. One of Brinker’s main goals is reviving the department’s community programs.
Wilderness shootingEric D. Conley, a 33-year-old Lake Delton resident, was shot and killed following an argument at Wilderness Resort on Oct. 9 with 24-year-old Rhodaine Matthews of Baraboo, charged with reckless homicide facing a maximum of 65 years in prison.
Homicide at The VueA $5 million bail was set for 34-year-old Janesville native Jeremy L. Mondy for his connection with the death of a woman on Feb. 14 at The Vue Boutique Hotel in Wisconsin Dells. Mondy argued that he shot the woman after struggling over a firearm in a bathroom before changing his argument to self-defense.
Dells tourism bounces backLake Delton Village Board President John Webb was optimistic that the Dells/Lake Delton area would come out OK following the coronavirus shutdowns in 2020. He was correct, as room and premier resort tax collections both went up in 2021. Summer bookings for resorts and small hotels both increased.
H.H. Bennett Museum opens for short seasonThe H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum in Wisconsin Dells opened for a shortened season in the first week of August and closed on Oct. 31. Attendees were once again able to capture how H.H. Bennett’s photography work set the tone for making the Dells area the tourist attraction it has been for years.
Dells receives ARPA grantThe Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau received $1 million from Wisconsin’s Destination Marketing Organizations Grant Program, which was tied for the largest in the state with Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, the state’s three largest cities. No decision has been made on how the funds will be used.
Dells area businesses, fire, need workersBusinesses and attractions, as well as both the Delton and Kilbourn Fire Departments, are facing a shortage of employees and volunteers following the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortages are attributed to a sharp decline in the number of J-1 employees following the pandemic and the availability of residents for on-call work with the fire departments.
Neenah Creek closesDespite much pushback from Dells and Briggsville residents, Neenah Creek Elementary School in Briggsville closed on June 3. The school’s 77 students were transferred to Spring Hill Elementary in the Dells. Community residents lined up to say goodbye to the school on the last day.
School referendum voted downDells/Lake Delton residents voted to reject a $4.8 million operating referendum by a 10% margin in the April 6 spring election. The funds were going to be used to maintain class sizes at the elementary and middle schools, retain staff and maintain student services. It was the first Wisconsin Dells School District operating referendum on a ballot since 2007.