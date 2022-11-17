Car crashes, fire near Lyndon Station as officials warn of slick roads

Two separate crash crashes were reported near Lyndon Station Thursday morning.

The accidents occurred westbound on I-90/94.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Deforest Post responded to an incident that resulted in a vehicle fire at 3:00 a.m. Another crash was reported by Juneau County Highway Department at 9:25 a.m.

Both incidents caused temporary lane closures. The State Patrol did not respond to inquiries at the time of publication.

The Juneau County Office of Emergency Management issued a warning to use caution while driving, noting that some roads may be slick.

“Enjoy the snow, but be safe,” the office stated.