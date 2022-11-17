 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car crashes, fire near Lyndon Station as officials warn of slick roads

Two separate crash crashes were reported near Lyndon Station Thursday morning.

The accidents occurred westbound on I-90/94.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Wisconsin State Patrol Deforest Post responded to an incident that resulted in a vehicle fire at 3:00 a.m. Another crash was reported by Juneau County Highway Department at 9:25 a.m.

Both incidents caused temporary lane closures. The State Patrol did not respond to inquiries at the time of publication.

The Juneau County Office of Emergency Management issued a warning to use caution while driving, noting that some roads may be slick.

“Enjoy the snow, but be safe,” the office stated.

