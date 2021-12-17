Columbia County sheriff seeking information in carbon monoxide deaths

"Today, we are appealing directly to those who knew Cheryl, Cory, and Bria. You may have known them at work, in school, from activities, or in the neighborhood," Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement released Friday afternoon. "Conversations you participated in, observations you made, or any knowledge you have regarding them, may be important to the investigation. Learning more about who they were as individuals helps us develop a deeper understanding of their relationships, challenges, and goals for the future. We are asking you to contact us and share your information."