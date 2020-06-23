Columbia County will see no budget increase, small tax levy increase in 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Details about the 2021 budget and COVID-19's impact on finances next year were front and center Tuesday at Columbia County’s budget kick-off meeting.

Supervisor and Finance Committee Chairman Matt Rorhbeck, of Columbus, told other committee chairmen and department heads the county will see no budget increase next year due to uncertainties caused by the coronavirus.

“Whatever your 2020 budget is for this year, expect that for 2021 as well,” Rohrbeck said. “The reason for the zero percent budget increase is COVID, I think all of you are aware of that.”

Rohrbeck said he is concerned about the unknown threats the virus will pose to the county’s finances in the upcoming year and for the end of the budget in 2020. He said it could lead to budget cuts in November when the county will adopt the 2021 budget.

County Comptroller Lois Schepp said the county has experienced additional spending due to the virus, such as $48,000 to purchase about 60 additional laptops to allow employees to work from home, money for personal protective equipment in Health and Human Services and a $40,000 UV-light robot to clean jail cells and sheriff’s office squad cars.

While the county is spending additional money due to coronavirus, it hopes there will be some relief coming.