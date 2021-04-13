 Skip to main content
County doing routine work this construction season
Construction crews pave Airport Road in October 2018 in Portage.

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVE

Columbia County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said the summer construction will be routine with no major delays and closures expected.

Hardy said the work being done this season will be asphalt overlay and seal coating.

“Each year we do about seven miles of this type of surfacing,” Hardy said. Work this year will be done on County Road CS and County Road P, he said.

Asphalt overlay is a treatment where crews put a new layer of asphalt over deteriorating layer. This is done instead of ripping up the road and doing a complete reconstruction of the road. Seal coating is a process to help the roadway have a longer life. The seal coat acts as a barrier to protect the road.

Hardy said his department is not involved with the U.S. Highway 51, which is being mostly done by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. That project is scheduled to continue into the second phase and could be completed in October.

Driver should not expect major delays as most of the work will be done with traffic remaining open.

There is mill and overlay work anticipated between Lodi and Prairie du Sac on a 10.5 mile stretch of State Highway 60 this summer. Mill and overlay work includes grinding down a top layer of asphalt then replacing that layer with a new layer for drivers.

Hardy said that in 2022 WISDOT will be replacing the pavement on Wisconsin Highway 44 between County P and Wisconsin Highway 33.

The DOT said Highway 33 will remain open during that project with a flagging operation during construction.

