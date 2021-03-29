DOT looking for insight on second train going through Columbus, Dells and Portage

Most improvements will be in Minnesota at the St. Paul and Winona stations. The total cost for MnDOT is $40.7 million, and includes upgrades and improvements to these stations.

Improvements in Wisconsin will focus in La Crosse and cost about $12 million, including rebuilding a main track and re-aligning a bridge along the Mississippi River.

The project has already been awarded two grants to help pay for infrastructure costs and operating costs. Funds from MnDOT and WisDOT are pending approval.

Aaron Brown is the project manager with HNTB. He explained during the presentation, available to watch on YouTube, that Amtrak is committed $ 5million, $10 million from MnDOT, $6.5 million from WisDOT and $31.8 million from a Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) grant.

The second grant is also from FRA for $12.6 million to help with operating costs.

Brown explained the first year of operating cost is estimated to be over $12 million and revenue is only projected to be less than $5 million. The project will need over $7 million for the first five years. The second FRA grant will cover some of those costs and the state partners will also be contributing to operating costs.