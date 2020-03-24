Former alderperson challenges incumbent in Beaver Dam's Ward 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morgan also noted the new businesses coming to the downtown area and said she would like to see community development directors Tracy Propst and Mary Vogl-Rauscher continue their work.

"It’s going to take a while," she said. "We need some stuff downtown. We’re getting a diversity downtown which is nice. If you just keep doing that, stay focused on what we've got to do and keep the spending down."

Wissell, who operates his business out of downtown and manages real estate there and elsewhere, said he wants to be able to help with the progress Beaver Dam is making, including with downtown revitalization. He said he wants to bring more logic to city government and that he thinks it's important for voters to have a choice on the ballot.

He also said he wants to focus on attracting more single-family housing development to Beaver Dam. Wissell has also been involved on the construction and contractng side of things.

"It's really obvious a lot of people will come to Beaver Dam to live if we have place to sell them," he said. Wissell said there are hardly any houses in the area to sell and that it will be hard work luring development here as there aren't many contractors to go around, and they tend to choose work in communities where they can make more money.