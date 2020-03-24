Former alderperson challenges incumbent in Beaver Dam's Ward 14

A former alderperson is running against the incumbent for Ward 14 for the upcoming Beaver Dam Common Council election.
Incumbent Mary Morgan was first elected in 2014. Real estate agent Mike Wissell, who serves with Downtown Beaver Dam Inc., is also on the ballot after serving from 1996 to 2002.
The spring election for local offices is still scheduled for April 7. Officials urge voters to consider requesting absentee ballots to vote by mail to prevent appearing in person during the coronavirus epidemic.
Morgan said she personally enjoys working with the people of Beaver Dam and she wants to continue answering any issues to the best of her ability.
Her time on the council has included serving as chair of the operations committee and she is also involved with the Rotary Club and the Watermark. Morgan said she is proud of her work to seeing the Watermark to completion and being involved on major city projects like turning over the old hospital for development and the upcoming Kwik Trip expansion.
"I want to keep going what I started and get some stuff finished," Morgan said.
Morgan said she is glad to see progress being made to fix the roads after decades of falling behind and that getting some of the major reconstruction projects starting now should ease up a lot of the pain, saying it's important to prioritize. She also said it's important to watch the spending to keep down the financial impact on residents. Morgan said it should get easier with the biggest projects done while focusing on what needs to be done going forward.
You have free articles remaining.
Morgan also noted the new businesses coming to the downtown area and said she would like to see community development directors Tracy Propst and Mary Vogl-Rauscher continue their work.
"It’s going to take a while," she said. "We need some stuff downtown. We’re getting a diversity downtown which is nice. If you just keep doing that, stay focused on what we've got to do and keep the spending down."
Wissell, who operates his business out of downtown and manages real estate there and elsewhere, said he wants to be able to help with the progress Beaver Dam is making, including with downtown revitalization. He said he wants to bring more logic to city government and that he thinks it's important for voters to have a choice on the ballot.
He also said he wants to focus on attracting more single-family housing development to Beaver Dam. Wissell has also been involved on the construction and contractng side of things.
"It's really obvious a lot of people will come to Beaver Dam to live if we have place to sell them," he said. Wissell said there are hardly any houses in the area to sell and that it will be hard work luring development here as there aren't many contractors to go around, and they tend to choose work in communities where they can make more money.
Wissell also said the city needs to be more aggressive in annexing land from the township into city limits as the town of Beaver Dam itself experiences growth and development, noting that town residents still use city services. He said the city has missed opportunities in the past to take advantage of its annexation powers.
Beyond that, Wissell said he would like to investigate a city administrator form of government, which Mayor Becky Glewen has proposed; rerouting certain roads such as moving trucks away from downtown on Highway 33 and working with state government to do things like shifting more tax burden onto a sales tax to help residents.
The election for Beaver Dam Mayor and Common Council is April 7. The presidential primary election will also be on the ballot.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!