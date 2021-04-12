Goodyear Park in Portage seeing increased vandalism

Goodyear Park has seen an influx of vandalism, littering and even bullying this spring. Authorities say if this continues the park may be closed, including the skate park and the splash pad.
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said since spring has arrived Goodyear Park is seeing misbehavior from park-goers.
Klafke said his department is getting calls about noise, vandalism and littering. He said if the calls don’t stop they may have to shut down the park for a period of time.
“It’s a great facility, let’s not ruin it,” Klafke said. “We may have to shut it down if the littering and other complaints continue. They need to start policing themselves.”
Klafke said maybe one of the older kids could talk to the younger kids and explain, “Hey, I don’t want this to close,” Klafke proposed.
Klafke has been working with Parks and Recreation manager Toby Monogue.
“We are trying to make the park a great environment for everyone,” Klafke said. He added there have been calls about bullying at the park and the Portage Police Department will be sending a school resource officer to the park to get more enforcement in the area.
The Parks Department went to social media to explain the issue. A Facebook post said there has been a large increase in inappropriate behavior.
"We have staff working to make constant repairs, and members of the community making complaints," the post said. "While we do not want to close this park to the public , if this behavior continues, it may come to that conclusion."
Kyle Little is the President of the Portage Family Skate Park. He said the community does a good job policing the area and even clean up to area.
“It’s unfortunate that these things are happening at Goodyear Park,” Little said. “This park serves as an after school park where lots of kids go to and it’s not just kids going to the skate park. We’ve had vandalism issues at the park for years.”
Little added he and the board members of the skate park do not condone this kind of behavior at the park. Little and Klafke both stated park of the uptick in activity at the park is due to the improved weather and more people getting outside.
“It doesn’t matter if they are seven years old or 60, we don’t condone this,” Little said. “People should be able to enjoy Goodyear Park and the family skate park. It shouldn’t matter if they’re on a scooter, roller blades, skateboard or having a picnic – everyone should be able to enjoy the park.”
Little advised all people at the park to be aware of their surroundings. He added another issue at the park is that the restrooms remained locked.