Goodyear Park in Portage seeing increased vandalism

"We have staff working to make constant repairs, and members of the community making complaints," the post said. "While we do not want to close this park to the public , if this behavior continues, it may come to that conclusion."

Kyle Little is the President of the Portage Family Skate Park. He said the community does a good job policing the area and even clean up to area.

“It’s unfortunate that these things are happening at Goodyear Park,” Little said. “This park serves as an after school park where lots of kids go to and it’s not just kids going to the skate park. We’ve had vandalism issues at the park for years.”

Little added he and the board members of the skate park do not condone this kind of behavior at the park. Little and Klafke both stated park of the uptick in activity at the park is due to the improved weather and more people getting outside.

“It doesn’t matter if they are seven years old or 60, we don’t condone this,” Little said. “People should be able to enjoy Goodyear Park and the family skate park. It shouldn’t matter if they’re on a scooter, roller blades, skateboard or having a picnic – everyone should be able to enjoy the park.”