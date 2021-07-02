H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum could reopen soon with $1 million COVID-19 relief money

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Historical Society Director of Communications Kara O’Keeffe said in a June 28 email the agency is still working on a timeline for reopening the Wisconsin Dells museum and studio and will provide more information when it is available. The museum’s website still lists the building as “temporarily closed for public programing.”

Along with the H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum, the society also announced Wade House in Greenbush, Reed School in Neillsville, Pendarvis in Mineral Point, Stonefield in Cassville, Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien and First Capitol in Belmont will also reopen. Currently, Old World Wisconsin in Eagle, Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Black Point Estate & Gardens in Lake Geneva and the Wisconsin Historical Museum in Madison are open for guests. Madeline Island Museum in La Pointe is scheduled to reopen on July 22.

The state historical society planned to keep the H.H Bennett Studio and Museum closed throughout 2021 and reopen in spring 2022 due to staff reassignments and state budget cuts.

The museum tells the life story of H.H. Bennett and his photography that made the Dells famous. The site also contains his original studio from 1875 and several pieces of memorabilia from Bennet’s life, including his cameras.

