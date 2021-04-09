Highway 51 construction in Portage continues as planned

The first phase of construction along U.S. Highway 51 in Portage is set to be completed on time by mid-May barring bad weather.

Portage Director of Public Works Aaron Jahncke gave an update on the Highway 51 construction project Thursday night.

During the brief showers Friday, crews continued to prepare the road for future work.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation is overseeing the project to reconstruct over one mile of roadway along Wisconsin Street and a portion of De Witt Street. The work, led by A-1 Excavating of Bloomer, began in mid-March.

“They have completed the underground work," Jahncke told the council. "They began road building this week and the plan is to by next week, pour the curb and east side sidewalk.”

Sidewalk will be removed from the east side of Highway 51 in coming days.

Phase 1 work goes from West Pleasant Street to the intersection of De Witt and Wisconsin Street. Jahncke said that work will be completed in mid-May. Phase 2 will include work on Wisconsin Street from Warren Street to Ontario Street.

“The project is moving along, before you know it that street is going to be back together than it’s onto phase 2,” Jahncke said.