Juneau County Sheriff’s office issues warning for fake Publishers Clearing House scam

Juneau County police have seen a rise in complaints regarding scam calls in the past week. 

“If it sounds too good to be true, it more than likely is.”

Juneau County police issued this warning to residents recently  after receiving an influx in complaints regarding scam calls from an individual claiming to be with the Publisher’s Clearing House.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer has contacted several households in the past week by phone. The caller informs the person with whom they are speaking that they have won a PCH prize or similar sweepstakes or lottery.

They reportedly ask for personal information that they claim the prize patrol or lottery agent will need for residents to receive their prize. Police noted that the caller has requested banking information, date of birth and social security numbers.

The individual has also claimed to need cash or gift cards ranging from $99 up to $500 to ensure that residents can claim the winnings — and advised them not to tell anyone about the transaction.

“In a couple of instances the caller states they know where you live and will stop at your residence if need be to get the gift cards,” the sheriff’s office added.

PCH is aware of the scam, which has popped up across the country. They’ve asked consumers to report any individual that claims to be with the PCH over the phone, email or via social media.

“Publishers Clearing House does not operate this way and would never ask for money to claim a prize. PCH employees would never contact you personally or in advance to notify you of a prize award,” the company states on their website. “Our SuperPrize is presented just the way you see it in our popular TV commercials, ‘live and in person.’”

The police advised residents to be wary of unsolicited calls from big companies or government organizations and to never provide personal data or send money to strangers.

“The other unfortunate thing related to these scams is if you provide the caller with gift cards (or) transfer money to them, it is almost impossible to get the money back,” the sheriff’s office concluded.

